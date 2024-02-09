Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: San Diego State 18-5, Nevada 18-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.99

What to Know

San Diego State is 9-1 against the Wolf Pack since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Aztecs beat the Falcons 77-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for San Diego State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Diego State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaedon LeDee, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. LeDee didn't help San Diego State's cause all that much against the Aggies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Reese Waters was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Utah State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 77-63 win over the Aggies.

Nick Davidson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Aztecs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-5. As for the Wolf Pack, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which somehow isn't as good as their 18-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Diego State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 9-12 ATS record.

Odds

Nevada is a slight 2-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.