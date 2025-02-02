Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Nevada looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Nevada is up 33-30 over UNLV.

Nevada entered the game with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will UNLV hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: UNLV 11-10, Nevada 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the UNLV Rebels are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Wednesday, Nevada came up short against Boise State and fell 66-56.

Meanwhile, UNLV also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Utah State by a score of 76-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dedan Thomas Jr., who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six assists. Jaden Henley was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for UNLV, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 11-10.

Going forward, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over UNLV in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 75-65. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does UNLV have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a 4.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.