Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Wyoming 13-12, Nevada 20-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Lawlor Events Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Wyoming came into Saturday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with an 80-75 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.

Wyoming's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sam Griffin led the charge by scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds. Akuel Kot was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five rebounds.

UNLV typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Rebels 69-66.

Among those leading the charge was Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarod Lucas, who scored 18 points.

The Cowboys now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Wolf Pack, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season.

Wyoming will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 14.5-point underdog. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2-1 against the spread).

Nevada and the Cowboys pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 15-10 ATS overall, they're only 1-7 against Wyoming in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Nevada is a big 14.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.