Who's Playing

Boston University @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Boston University 3-1; New Hamp. 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Boston University Terriers will be on the road. They will square off against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym. Bragging rights belong to Boston University for now since they're up 4-0-1 across their past five matchups.

The Terriers simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Hartford Hawks at home 102-66. Boston University was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 79-61 to the Fordham Rams. Kyree Brown just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Boston University's victory lifted them to 3-1 while New Hamp.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Boston University can repeat their recent success or if New Hamp. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University won four games and tied one game in their last five contests with New Hamp.