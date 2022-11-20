Who's Playing
Boston University @ New Hamp.
Current Records: Boston University 3-1; New Hamp. 2-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Boston University Terriers will be on the road. They will square off against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym. Bragging rights belong to Boston University for now since they're up 4-0-1 across their past five matchups.
The Terriers simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Hartford Hawks at home 102-66. Boston University was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, New Hamp. received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 79-61 to the Fordham Rams. Kyree Brown just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Boston University's victory lifted them to 3-1 while New Hamp.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Boston University can repeat their recent success or if New Hamp. bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University won four games and tied one game in their last five contests with New Hamp.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Boston University 84 vs. New Hamp. 70
- Nov 28, 2018 - Boston University 82 vs. New Hamp. 53
- Nov 29, 2017 - Boston University 0 vs. New Hamp. 0
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston University 73 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Dec 21, 2015 - Boston University 78 vs. New Hamp. 74