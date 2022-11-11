Who's Playing

Fairfield @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Fairfield 0-1; New Hamp. 1-0

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats may be playing at home again Friday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. They will take on the Fairfield Stags at 1 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a victory while Fairfield will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 79-47 win over the Brandeis University Judges.

Meanwhile, Fairfield ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played on Monday, losing 71-59. One thing holding Fairfield back was the mediocre play of TJ Long, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.

New Hamp.'s win brought them up to 1-0 while the Stags' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 65 on average. Less enviably, Fairfield is 36th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fairfield have won two out of their last three games against New Hamp.