Who's Playing
Fairfield @ New Hamp.
Current Records: Fairfield 0-1; New Hamp. 1-0
What to Know
The New Hamp. Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Fairfield Stags at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. should still be feeling good after a victory, while Fairfield will be looking to right the ship.
The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Brandeis University Judges at home 79-47.
Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Fairfield falling 71-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. TJ Long wasn't much of a difference maker for Fairfield; Long played for 27 minutes with.
New Hamp. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams previously met four seasons ago as they fell 63-57 to the Stags. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairfield have won two out of their last three games against New Hamp.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Fairfield 63 vs. New Hamp. 57
- Dec 22, 2017 - Fairfield 78 vs. New Hamp. 68
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Fairfield 62