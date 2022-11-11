Who's Playing

Fairfield @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Fairfield 0-1; New Hamp. 1-0

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Fairfield Stags at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. should still be feeling good after a victory, while Fairfield will be looking to right the ship.

The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Brandeis University Judges at home 79-47.

Meanwhile, the game between Fairfield and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Fairfield falling 71-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. TJ Long wasn't much of a difference maker for Fairfield; Long played for 27 minutes with.

New Hamp. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams previously met four seasons ago as they fell 63-57 to the Stags. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won two out of their last three games against New Hamp.