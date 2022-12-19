Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-8; New Hamp. 4-6

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders are 1-4 against the New Hamp. Wildcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Crusaders are staying on the road to face off against New Hamp. at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Lundholm Gym. The Wildcats should still be feeling good after a win, while Holy Cross will be looking to get back in the win column.

Holy Cross was just a bucket short of a victory last week and fell 59-58 to the Northeastern Huskies.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last Monday was the absolute smackdown New Hamp. laid on the St. Joseph's (ME) Monks.

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Crusaders are now 3-8 while the Wildcats sit at 4-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 49th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.4 on average. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won four out of their last five games against Holy Cross.