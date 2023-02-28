Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ New Hamp.

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-21; New Hamp. 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: New Hamp. lost to the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 92-55.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-68 to the Albany Great Danes.

The losses put the Wildcats at 13-14 and New Jersey Tech at 7-21. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Hamp. comes into the contest boasting the 17th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Series History

New Hamp. have won two out of their last three games against New Jersey Tech.