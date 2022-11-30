Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-3; New Hamp. 2-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sacred Heart Pioneers will be on the road. They will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lundholm Gym. The Pioneers will be strutting in after a win while New Hamp. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sacred Heart simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the W. New England Golden Bears at home 100-59.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Wildcats this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-54 to the George Washington Colonials. Guard Kyree Brown wasn't much of a difference maker for New Hamp.; Brown played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Sacred Heart's victory brought them up to 4-3 while New Hamp.'s loss pulled them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pioneers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.