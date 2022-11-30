Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-3; New Hamp. 2-3

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lundholm Gym. Sacred Heart will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for New Hamp. this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 75-54 punch to the gut against the George Washington Colonials. One thing holding New Hamp. back was the mediocre play of guard Kyree Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-59 victory over the W. New England Golden Bears.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Hamp. is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Wildcats against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

New Hamp. is now 2-3 while the Pioneers sit at 4-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Sacred Heart has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.