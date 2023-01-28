Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ New Hamp.

Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-5; New Hamp. 9-10

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the New Hamp. Wildcats last season on scores of 61-67 and 48-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UMass Lowell is on the road again Saturday and plays against New Hamp. at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Lundholm Gym. The River Hawks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored UMass Lowell on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Maine Black Bears.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 84-65.

UMass Lowell is now 17-5 while the Wildcats sit at 9-10. New Hamp. is 3-5 after wins this year, and the River Hawks are 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The River Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won ten out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.