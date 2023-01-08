Who's Playing

Vermont @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Vermont 8-8; New Hamp. 6-8

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 14-0 against the New Hamp. Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Catamounts and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at noon ET at Lundholm Gym. Vermont won both of their matches against New Hamp. last season (82-68 and 71-50) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over the Bryant Bulldogs on Thursday, winning 74-64.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. lost to the Binghamton Bearcats on the road by a decisive 68-50 margin.

Vermont's victory brought them up to 8-8 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to 6-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Catamounts have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last nine years.