Albany came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Albany 10-10, New Hamp. 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Lundholm Gym. Albany is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while New Hamp. will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Great Danes couldn't handle the Black Bears and fell 81-73. Albany has struggled against Maine recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Albany struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Hamp. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 79-73. That's two games straight that New Hamp. has won by exactly six points.

The Great Danes' loss dropped their record down to 10-10. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

New Hamp. is a 4.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Albany.