Albany Great Danes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Albany 10-10, New Hamp. 11-7

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Lundholm Gym. Albany is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while New Hamp. will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Hamp. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 79-73. That's two games straight that New Hamp. has won by exactly six points.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes couldn't handle the Black Bears on Thursday and fell 81-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Albany in their matchups with Maine: they've now lost three in a row.

Albany struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. New Hamp. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

New Hamp. took their victory against Albany in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 84-65. Will New Hamp. repeat their success, or does Albany have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Albany.