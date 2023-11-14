Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Brown 0-2, New Hamp. 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Brown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on New Hamp., who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 21 more assists than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 115-38 win over the Colonels. With New Hamp. ahead 59-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Brown fought the good fight in their overtime match against Loyola Maryland on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Greyhounds by a score of 77-75. Brown didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The victory got the Wildcats back to even at 1-1. As for the Bears, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.

New Hamp. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-14 record against the spread.

New Hamp. ended up a good deal behind Brown in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 67-51. Will New Hamp. have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Brown is a 4-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Brown both have 1 win in their last 2 games.