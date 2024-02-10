Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ New Hamp. Wildcats
Current Records: Maine 11-12, New Hamp. 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
New Hamp. is 8-2 against the Black Bears since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym.
We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for New Hamp.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were the victim of a bruising 85-66 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Thursday. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, the Black Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday, taking the game 79-72.
The Wildcats' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 11-12.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.
New Hamp. beat the Black Bears 79-74 when the teams last played back in January. Will New Hamp. repeat their success, or do the Black Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
New Hamp. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Jan 11, 2024 - New Hamp. 79 vs. Maine 74
- Feb 22, 2023 - New Hamp. 74 vs. Maine 62
- Jan 11, 2023 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Maine 71 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 03, 2021 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Maine 59 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Maine 70
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Maine 51
- Mar 05, 2019 - New Hamp. 60 vs. Maine 53