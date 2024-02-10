Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Maine 11-12, New Hamp. 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

What to Know

New Hamp. is 8-2 against the Black Bears since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for New Hamp.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were the victim of a bruising 85-66 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Thursday. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday, taking the game 79-72.

The Wildcats' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 11-12.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Hamp. beat the Black Bears 79-74 when the teams last played back in January. Will New Hamp. repeat their success, or do the Black Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.