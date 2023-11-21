Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Marist 2-1, New Hamp. 2-2

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

The Marist Red Foxes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Marist found out the hard way on Saturday. Their bruising 82-59 defeat to the Bearcats might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Colonials on Saturday and fell 79-67. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Hamp. in their matchups with George Wash.: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, New Hamp. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ahmad Robinson, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for New Hamp. was Jaxson Baker's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Red Foxes' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Marist came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in December of 2019, falling 64-56. Can Marist avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

New Hamp. and Marist both have 1 win in their last 2 games.