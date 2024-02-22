Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: N.J. Tech 7-17, New Hamp. 14-10

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Lundholm Gym. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. found out the hard way on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 70-54 to the Catamounts. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points New Hamp. has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, New Hamp. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the Bearcats on Saturday and fell 69-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N.J. Tech in their matchups with the Bearcats: they've now lost five in a row.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Highlanders, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season.

New Hamp. beat the Highlanders 70-62 when the teams last played back in January. Does New Hamp. have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Highlanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 4 out of their last 5 games against N.J. Tech.