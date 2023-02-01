Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: New Hamp. 10-10; New Jersey Tech 6-14

After a two-game homestand, the New Hamp. Wildcats will be on the road. New Hamp. and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wellness and Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Jersey Tech winning the first 60-55 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 83-55.

Things were close when New Hamp. and the UMass Lowell River Hawks clashed this past Saturday, but New Hamp. ultimately edged out the opposition 69-65.

Speaking of close games: last week New Jersey Tech sidestepped the UMBC Retrievers for a 69-65 victory.

The wins brought New Hamp. up to 10-10 and the Highlanders to 6-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats enter the matchup with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

New Jersey Tech and New Hamp. both have one win in their last two games.