Who's Playing

Niagara @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Niagara 5-4; New Jersey Tech 1-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders are heading back home. They will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wellness and Events Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for New Jersey Tech as they fell 73-71 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Niagara was able to grind out a solid victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sunday, winning 67-60.

New Jersey Tech is now 1-9 while Niagara sits at 5-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Highlanders are stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. The Purple Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.