Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: UMass Lowell 12-2; New Jersey Tech 3-10

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders won both of their matches against the UMass Lowell River Hawks last season (77-72 and 59-55) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Highlanders and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

New Jersey Tech made easy work of the Saint Elizabeth Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 79-51 win.

Meanwhile, the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but last week UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell netted a 68-60 victory.

The wins brought New Jersey Tech up to 3-10 and the River Hawks to 12-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Highlanders are stumbling into the game with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. UMass Lowell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won six out of their last nine games against UMass Lowell.