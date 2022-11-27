Who's Playing

Wagner @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Wagner 3-2; New Jersey Tech 1-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wellness and Events Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: Wagner lost to the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 82-44. Guard Rahmir Moore (15 points) was the top scorer for Wagner.

As for New Jersey Tech, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Tuesday. New Jersey Tech came out on top against Sacred Heart by a score of 85-75.

The Seahawks are now 3-2 while the Highlanders sit at 1-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Wagner has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won two out of their last three games against Wagner.