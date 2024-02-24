Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Air Force 8-17, New Mexico 21-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the New Mexico Lobos and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at The Pit. New Mexico will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, New Mexico's game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams and snuck past 68-66.

New Mexico's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nelly Junior Joseph led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Joseph didn't help New Mexico's cause all that much against the Aztecs on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jamal Mashburn Jr., who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 72-43 defeat at the hands of the Rebels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Air Force has scored all season.

The Lobos' win bumped their record up to 21-6. As for the Falcons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1 rebounds per game. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, the Falcons will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico took their victory against the Falcons when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 85-66. With New Mexico ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

New Mexico has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.