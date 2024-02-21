Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Colo. State 20-6, New Mexico 20-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the New Mexico Lobos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at The Pit. Colo. State will be strutting in after a win while the Lobos will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Colo. State stacked an eighth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 75-55 margin over the Aggies.

Colo. State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with eight assists, and Joel Scott, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. Scott didn't help Colo. State's cause all that much against the Aztecs last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Colo. State was Nique Clifford's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Mexico found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aztecs. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaelen House, who scored 22 points along with four steals.

New Mexico struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Rams' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.9 points per game. As for the Lobos, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-6.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

New Mexico is a solid 7-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.