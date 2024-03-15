Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Colo. State 22-9, New Mexico 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Colo. State Rams are set to clash on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

New Mexico earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Broncos. The win made it back-to-back wins for New Mexico.

Jaelen House and Donovan Dent were among the main playmakers for New Mexico as the former scored 29 points and the latter scored 22 points along with five steals. House continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, Colo. State came tearing into Thursday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Wolf Pack by a score of 85-78.

Colo. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Lake, who scored 16 points.

The Lobos are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-9 record this season. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 24-9.

New Mexico is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

New Mexico skirted past Colo. State 68-66 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Mexico since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Mexico is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.