Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UNLV 12-9, New Mexico 19-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $81.09

What to Know

New Mexico is 1-9 against the Rebels since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wyoming typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday New Mexico proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Cowboys 91-73. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as New Mexico did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead New Mexico to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Dent, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. JT Toppin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNLV had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 62-48 victory over the Cowboys.

UNLV's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 14 points along with five assists and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Luis Rodriguez, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Lobos' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Rebels, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Mexico and the Rebels are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.4 points per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-2 against the spread).

Odds

New Mexico is a big 12-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.