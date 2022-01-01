Who's Playing

Chicago State @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Chicago State 4-10; New Mexico St. 11-2

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies are 13-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aggies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Chicago State at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Pan American Center. New Mexico St. should still be feeling good after a big win, while Chicago State will be looking to regain their footing.

New Mexico St. made easy work of the Texas-Permian Basin Falcons last week and carried off an 84-59 victory.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's 2021 ended with an 80-63 loss against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.

Chicago State's defeat took them down to 4-10 while New Mexico St.'s win pulled them up to 11-2. We'll see if the Cougars can steal the Aggies' luck or if New Mexico St. records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Series History

New Mexico St. have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last seven years.