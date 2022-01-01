Who's Playing
Chicago State @ New Mexico St.
Current Records: Chicago State 4-10; New Mexico St. 11-2
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies are 13-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aggies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Chicago State at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Pan American Center. New Mexico St. should still be feeling good after a big win, while Chicago State will be looking to regain their footing.
New Mexico St. made easy work of the Texas-Permian Basin Falcons last week and carried off an 84-59 victory.
Meanwhile, Chicago State's 2021 ended with an 80-63 loss against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday.
Chicago State's defeat took them down to 4-10 while New Mexico St.'s win pulled them up to 11-2. We'll see if the Cougars can steal the Aggies' luck or if New Mexico St. records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Mexico St. have won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last seven years.
- Feb 06, 2020 - New Mexico St. 71 vs. Chicago State 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - New Mexico St. 93 vs. Chicago State 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - New Mexico St. 86 vs. Chicago State 49
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Mexico St. 92 vs. Chicago State 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - New Mexico St. 83 vs. Chicago State 39
- Mar 08, 2018 - New Mexico St. 97 vs. Chicago State 70
- Feb 22, 2018 - New Mexico St. 78 vs. Chicago State 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Mexico St. 97 vs. Chicago State 60
- Mar 09, 2017 - New Mexico St. 67 vs. Chicago State 53
- Feb 04, 2017 - New Mexico St. 86 vs. Chicago State 51
- Jan 07, 2017 - New Mexico St. 78 vs. Chicago State 62
- Feb 13, 2016 - New Mexico St. 69 vs. Chicago State 55
- Jan 16, 2016 - New Mexico St. 80 vs. Chicago State 62