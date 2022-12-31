Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Sam Houston 10-3; New Mexico St. 7-6

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a WAC clash at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Pan American Center. The Aggies will be seeking to avenge the 71-46 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.

It looks like New Mexico St. must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They fell in a 79-75 heartbreaker to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. That makes it the first time this season New Mexico St. has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston's 2022 ended with an 80-64 loss against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Mexico St. is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.