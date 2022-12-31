Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Sam Houston 10-3; New Mexico St. 7-6

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off in a WAC clash at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Pan American Center. The Bearkats earned a 71-46 win in their most recent contest against New Mexico St. in January.

Sam Houston's 2022 ended with an 80-64 defeat against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it looks like New Mexico St. must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for New Mexico St. as they fell 79-75 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. That makes it the first time this season New Mexico St. has let down their home crowd.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.