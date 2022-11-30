Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-2

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners will face off against the New Mexico St. Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.

Texas-El Paso didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last Friday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 victory.

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. ended up a good deal behind the UC Irvine Anteaters when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-68.

Texas-El Paso is expected to lose this next one by 5. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Texas-El Paso's win brought them up to 5-1 while the Aggies' loss pulled them down to 2-2. The Miners are 4-0 after wins this season, and New Mexico St. is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Texas-El Paso.