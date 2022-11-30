Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ New Mexico St.
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-2
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners will face off against the New Mexico St. Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to right the ship.
Texas-El Paso didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last Friday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 victory.
Meanwhile, New Mexico St. ended up a good deal behind the UC Irvine Anteaters when they played this past Saturday, losing 85-68.
Texas-El Paso is expected to lose this next one by 5. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Texas-El Paso's win brought them up to 5-1 while the Aggies' loss pulled them down to 2-2. The Miners are 4-0 after wins this season, and New Mexico St. is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a 5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Nov 12, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 67 vs. New Mexico St. 64
- Dec 03, 2021 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Mexico St. 77 vs. Texas-El Paso 71
- Dec 03, 2019 - New Mexico St. 59 vs. Texas-El Paso 56
- Nov 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. New Mexico St. 50
- Nov 28, 2018 - New Mexico St. 62 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Nov 09, 2018 - New Mexico St. 96 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Nov 30, 2017 - New Mexico St. 80 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Nov 25, 2017 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Dec 30, 2016 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 13, 2016 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Dec 19, 2015 - New Mexico St. 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Dec 02, 2015 - New Mexico St. 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 59