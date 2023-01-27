Who's Playing
Air Force @ New Mexico
Current Records: Air Force 12-9; New Mexico 18-3
What to Know
The #25 New Mexico Lobos won both of their matches against the Air Force Falcons last season (91-77 and 69-65) and are aiming for the same result Friday. New Mexico and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for New Mexico as they fell 97-94 to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday. Despite the loss, New Mexico got a solid performance out of guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 33 points.
Meanwhile, Air Force found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 82-52 punch to the gut against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday.
New Mexico is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Falcons have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Lobos are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New Mexico have won eight out of their last 12 games against Air Force.
- Feb 26, 2022 - New Mexico 69 vs. Air Force 65
- Feb 05, 2022 - New Mexico 91 vs. Air Force 77
- Feb 24, 2021 - Air Force 62 vs. New Mexico 55
- Feb 22, 2021 - New Mexico 73 vs. Air Force 65
- Feb 26, 2020 - Air Force 60 vs. New Mexico 58
- Jan 11, 2020 - New Mexico 84 vs. Air Force 78
- Jan 02, 2019 - New Mexico 65 vs. Air Force 58
- Feb 10, 2018 - Air Force 100 vs. New Mexico 92
- Dec 27, 2017 - New Mexico 87 vs. Air Force 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - New Mexico 74 vs. Air Force 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Air Force 76 vs. New Mexico 72
- Jan 27, 2016 - New Mexico 84 vs. Air Force 55