Who's Playing

Air Force @ New Mexico

Current Records: Air Force 12-9; New Mexico 18-3

What to Know

The #25 New Mexico Lobos won both of their matches against the Air Force Falcons last season (91-77 and 69-65) and are aiming for the same result Friday. New Mexico and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for New Mexico as they fell 97-94 to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday. Despite the loss, New Mexico got a solid performance out of guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 33 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 82-52 punch to the gut against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday.

New Mexico is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Falcons have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Lobos are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico have won eight out of their last 12 games against Air Force.