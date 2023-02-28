Who's Playing

Fresno State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Fresno State 10-18; New Mexico 20-9

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos are 4-13 against the Fresno State Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Lobos and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at The Pit. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

New Mexico lost 73-71 to the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from San Diego State's guard Lamont Butler with 0:01 left to play. New Mexico got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (20), guard Jaelen House (15), forward Morris Udeze (14), and guard KJ Jenkins (11).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 60-56 to the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Friday. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Isaiah Hill, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with and five turnovers.

The Lobos are now 20-9 while Fresno State sits at 10-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico comes into the game boasting the 18th most points per game in college basketball at 80.7. On the other end of the spectrum, Fresno State is 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bulldogs.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Lobos are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New Mexico.