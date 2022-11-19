Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ New Mexico

Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-1; New Mexico 3-0

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against the New Mexico Lobos at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at The Pit. New Mexico St. might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 67-64 to the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Mexico made easy work of the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday and carried off an 84-63 win. The Lobos relied on the efforts of forward Josiah Allick, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards, and guard Jaelen House, who had 18 points and five assists.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, New Mexico St. came out ahead of New Mexico 78-76 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico St. have won six out of their last 12 games against New Mexico.