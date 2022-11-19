Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ New Mexico
Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-1; New Mexico 3-0
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against the New Mexico Lobos at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at The Pit. New Mexico St. might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 67-64 to the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday.
Meanwhile, New Mexico made easy work of the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday and carried off an 84-63 win. The Lobos relied on the efforts of forward Josiah Allick, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards, and guard Jaelen House, who had 18 points and five assists.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, New Mexico St. came out ahead of New Mexico 78-76 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Lobos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Mexico St. have won six out of their last 12 games against New Mexico.
- Dec 06, 2021 - New Mexico St. 78 vs. New Mexico 76
- Nov 30, 2021 - New Mexico 0 vs. New Mexico St. 0
- Dec 14, 2019 - New Mexico 69 vs. New Mexico St. 62
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. New Mexico St. 77
- Dec 04, 2018 - New Mexico St. 100 vs. New Mexico 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Mexico St. 98 vs. New Mexico 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - New Mexico St. 65 vs. New Mexico 62
- Nov 17, 2017 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. New Mexico 71
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Mexico 72 vs. New Mexico St. 59
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Mexico 79 vs. New Mexico St. 61
- Nov 15, 2015 - New Mexico 83 vs. New Mexico St. 74