Southern Utah @ New Mexico

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the New Mexico Lobos will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at The Pit to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Thunderbirds were on the positive side of .500 (23-12) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for New Mexico (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Southern Utah was 33rd best (top 10%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 77.7 on average. Less enviably, the Lobos were 29th worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the team giving up 75.3 on average (bottom 92%). The good news for New Mexico, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.