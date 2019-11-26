How to watch New Mexico vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 5-2; Wisconsin 4-2

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

It looks like New Mexico got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Auburn Tigers took down the Lobos 84-59 on Monday. One thing holding New Mexico back was the mediocre play of G Vance Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

As for Wisconsin, it looks like Wisconsin got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 62-52 to the Richmond Spiders. Wisconsin's loss came about despite a quality game from F Nate Reuvers, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.