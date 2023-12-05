Who's Playing

Belhaven Blazers @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Belhaven 0-0, New Orleans 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will host the Belhaven Blazers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 5th at Lakefront Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Belhaven were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 30 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, Belhaven finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, New Orleans sure didn't have their best season, finishing 10-19.

Belhaven was dealt a punishing 94-54 defeat at the hands of New Orleans in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. Can Belhaven avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.