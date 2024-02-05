Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Houston Chr. 5-15, New Orleans 7-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston Chr. is 2-8 against the Privateers since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The pair will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Houston Chr. and six for the Privateers.

Last Saturday, the Huskies came up short against the Colonels and fell 83-73.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Orleans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 82-80.

New Orleans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Huskies' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-15. As for the Privateers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

Houston Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Houston Chr. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Privateers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 88-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston Chr. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 6-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..