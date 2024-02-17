Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Lamar 13-11, New Orleans 8-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

New Orleans is 7-2 against the Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Privateers couldn't handle the Demons and fell 70-59. New Orleans has struggled against the Demons recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lamar on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-67 to the Cardinals.

The Privateers dropped their record down to 8-17 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-11.

New Orleans might still be hurting after the devastating 98-73 loss they got from the Cardinals in their previous meeting back in January. Will New Orleans have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Lamar.