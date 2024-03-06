Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: McNeese State 27-3, New Orleans 9-21

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. McNeese State will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact McNeese State proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-69 victory over the Huskies. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Privateers couldn't handle the Islanders on Monday and fell 73-60.

The Cowboys' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 27-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for McNeese State against New Orleans when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 102-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 17.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

New Orleans and McNeese State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.