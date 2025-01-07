Halftime Report

TX A&M-CC is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 49-44 lead against New Orleans.

If TX A&M-CC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-6 in no time. On the other hand, New Orleans will have to make due with a 2-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-6, New Orleans 2-12

How To Watch

What to Know

TX A&M-CC and New Orleans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers have the home-court advantage, but the Islanders are expected to win by 9.5 points.

Last Saturday, TX A&M-CC earned an 80-71 win over SE Louisiana. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Islanders.

Even though they won, TX A&M-CC struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley.

TX A&M-CC's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: TX A&M-CC has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their field goals this season. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

TX A&M-CC beat New Orleans 73-60 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.