Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-6, New Orleans 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC and New Orleans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

TX A&M-CC has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 81-59 margin over the Huskies. Winning may never get old, but TX A&M-CC sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Meanwhile, New Orleans finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Lions out 88-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Islanders' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Privateers, their win bumped their record up to 6-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

TX A&M-CC strolled past New Orleans when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 86-69. Does TX A&M-CC have another victory up their sleeve, or will New Orleans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.