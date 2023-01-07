Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston Christian 4-11; New Orleans 4-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the Houston Christian Huskies and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Lakefront Arena. If the game is anything like Houston Christian's 101-96 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between the Huskies and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Houston Christian falling 71-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, New Orleans took their contest against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday by a conclusive 81-55 score.
Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Houston Christian is now 4-11 while the Privateers sit at 4-9. New Orleans is 0-3 after wins this season, and the Huskies are 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Odds
The Privateers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last nine games against Houston Christian.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Houston Christian 101 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 75 vs. Houston Christian 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - New Orleans 77 vs. Houston Christian 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 65
- Jan 15, 2020 - New Orleans 106 vs. Houston Christian 98
- Jan 05, 2019 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 76
- Dec 30, 2017 - New Orleans 64 vs. Houston Christian 57
- Jan 19, 2017 - New Orleans 72 vs. Houston Christian 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Houston Christian 73 vs. New Orleans 69