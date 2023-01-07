Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston Christian 4-11; New Orleans 4-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Houston Christian Huskies and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Lakefront Arena. If the game is anything like Houston Christian's 101-96 victory from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between the Huskies and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Houston Christian falling 71-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, New Orleans took their contest against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday by a conclusive 81-55 score.

Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Houston Christian is now 4-11 while the Privateers sit at 4-9. New Orleans is 0-3 after wins this season, and the Huskies are 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Privateers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last nine games against Houston Christian.