Who's Playing

Lamar @ New Orleans

Current Records: Lamar 4-10; New Orleans 3-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. New Orleans and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Lakefront Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Privateers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 101-96 to the Houston Christian Huskies.

Meanwhile, Lamar's 2022 ended with an 81-62 defeat against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put New Orleans at 3-9 and Lamar at 4-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.40% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Privateers are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last six games against Lamar.