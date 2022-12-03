Who's Playing
Louisiana @ New Orleans
Current Records: Louisiana 6-1; New Orleans 2-4
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers are 0-6-1 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. New Orleans will stay at home another game and welcome Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Lakefront Arena. The Ragin Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a victory last Friday and fell 77-76 to the Denver Pioneers.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Louisiana at home against the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Tuesday as the team secured a 104-70 victory.
New Orleans is now 2-4 while Louisiana sits at 6-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.60% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Ragin Cajuns' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Series History
Louisiana won six games and tied one game in their last seven contests with New Orleans.
- Dec 03, 2021 - Louisiana 80 vs. New Orleans 67
- Dec 15, 2020 - Louisiana 73 vs. New Orleans 63
- Dec 02, 2020 - Louisiana 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Nov 28, 2018 - Louisiana 77 vs. New Orleans 73
- Dec 16, 2017 - Louisiana 87 vs. New Orleans 65
- Dec 17, 2016 - Louisiana 76 vs. New Orleans 71
- Dec 21, 2015 - Louisiana 79 vs. New Orleans 69