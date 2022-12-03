Who's Playing

Louisiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Louisiana 6-1; New Orleans 2-4

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers are 0-6-1 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. New Orleans will stay at home another game and welcome Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Lakefront Arena. The Ragin Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a victory last Friday and fell 77-76 to the Denver Pioneers.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Louisiana at home against the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack on Tuesday as the team secured a 104-70 victory.

New Orleans is now 2-4 while Louisiana sits at 6-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers have allowed their opponents to shoot 52.60% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Ragin Cajuns' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana won six games and tied one game in their last seven contests with New Orleans.