Who's Playing

McNeese State @ New Orleans

Current Records: McNeese State 6-19; New Orleans 6-17

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers are 12-3 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Privateers and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans won both of their matches against McNeese State last season (88-75 and 82-78) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

New Orleans was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 84-59 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday McNeese State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cowboys skirted past the Lions 69-66.

The Privateers are now 6-17 while McNeese State sits at 6-19. McNeese State is 1-4 after wins this season, and New Orleans is 4-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.