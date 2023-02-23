Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ New Orleans
Current Records: Nicholls State 14-13; New Orleans 8-18
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. Nicholls State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Colonels will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The point spread favored Nicholls State on Monday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 72-71 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Speaking of close games: New Orleans narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the NW State Demons 68-65.
Nicholls State is now 14-13 while the Privateers sit at 8-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Colonels rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, New Orleans is 363rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Nicholls State 84 vs. New Orleans 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Nicholls State 92 vs. New Orleans 85
- Jan 15, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Nicholls State 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 23, 2021 - Nicholls State 86 vs. New Orleans 62
- Feb 29, 2020 - Nicholls State 92 vs. New Orleans 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Nicholls State 77 vs. New Orleans 72
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 80 vs. Nicholls State 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Nicholls State 64 vs. New Orleans 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Nicholls State 78 vs. New Orleans 64
- Feb 03, 2018 - Nicholls State 81 vs. New Orleans 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - New Orleans 74 vs. Nicholls State 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - New Orleans 78 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 29, 2016 - Nicholls State 80 vs. New Orleans 76
- Feb 01, 2016 - New Orleans 74 vs. Nicholls State 53