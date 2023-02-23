Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ New Orleans

Current Records: Nicholls State 14-13; New Orleans 8-18

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. Nicholls State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Colonels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored Nicholls State on Monday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a victory and fell 72-71 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the NW State Demons 68-65.

Nicholls State is now 14-13 while the Privateers sit at 8-18. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Colonels rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, New Orleans is 363rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.