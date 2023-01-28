Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 12-9; New Orleans 6-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be on the road. Southeastern Louisiana and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southeastern Louisiana is hoping for another victory. They managed a 92-87 win over New Orleans on Thursday.

Southeastern Louisiana is now 12-9 while the Privateers sit at 6-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 18 games against New Orleans.