Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ New Orleans
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 12-9; New Orleans 6-13
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will be on the road. Southeastern Louisiana and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Southeastern Louisiana is hoping for another victory. They managed a 92-87 win over New Orleans on Thursday.
Southeastern Louisiana is now 12-9 while the Privateers sit at 6-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 18 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Southeastern Louisiana 92 vs. New Orleans 87
- Mar 11, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 79
- Jan 20, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 72
- Mar 10, 2021 - New Orleans 80 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63
- Mar 06, 2021 - New Orleans 81 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. New Orleans 73
- Mar 07, 2020 - New Orleans 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 69
- Feb 01, 2020 - New Orleans 84 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 81 vs. New Orleans 67
- Feb 20, 2019 - New Orleans 89 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 68 vs. New Orleans 64
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. New Orleans 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. New Orleans 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - New Orleans 60 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 52
- Mar 09, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 74
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 61 vs. New Orleans 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 93 vs. New Orleans 81