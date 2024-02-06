Who's Playing
Canisius Golden Griffins @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Canisius 8-13, Niagara 11-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Gallagher Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27% worse than the opposition, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-63 punch to the gut against the Bobcats. Canisius was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.
Canisius struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Niagara ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against the Peacocks by a score of 68-59. The score was all tied up 19-19 at the break, but Niagara was the better team in the second half.
The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-10 record this season.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.
Canisius was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purple Eagles when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 81-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Canisius 81 vs. Niagara 68
- Feb 03, 2023 - Niagara 76 vs. Canisius 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Niagara 65 vs. Canisius 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Niagara 68 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 06, 2020 - Canisius 67 vs. Niagara 63
- Feb 12, 2020 - Niagara 69 vs. Canisius 66
- Feb 27, 2019 - Niagara 86 vs. Canisius 84
- Jan 30, 2019 - Niagara 78 vs. Canisius 70
- Feb 21, 2018 - Canisius 95 vs. Niagara 88
- Jan 27, 2018 - Niagara 105 vs. Canisius 89