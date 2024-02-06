Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Canisius 8-13, Niagara 11-10

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Gallagher Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27% worse than the opposition, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-63 punch to the gut against the Bobcats. Canisius was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Canisius struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Niagara ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against the Peacocks by a score of 68-59. The score was all tied up 19-19 at the break, but Niagara was the better team in the second half.

The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-10 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purple Eagles when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 81-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.