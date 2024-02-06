Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Canisius 8-13, Niagara 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Gallagher Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27% worse than the opposition, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-63 punch to the gut against the Bobcats. Canisius was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Canisius struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Niagara ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against the Peacocks by a score of 68-59. The score was all tied up 19-19 at the break, but Niagara was the better team in the second half.

The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Purple Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-10 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Niagara is a 4.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.