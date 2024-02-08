Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Iona 11-10, Niagara 12-10

What to Know

Iona has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Iona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They slipped by the Broncs 94-93. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles beat the Golden Griffins 69-64 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Gaels' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Purple Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, Iona is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Iona couldn't quite finish off the Purple Eagles in their previous meeting back in January and fell 75-73. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a slight 2-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.